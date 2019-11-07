WB: Forest dept planning to erect electric fences in villages under Kurseong Forest Division

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The forest department is planning to erect electric fences to minimise human-elephant conflict, to keep the animals away from villagers and raiding crops around the forest villages under Kurseong Forest Division in Siliguri.

"The forest department has already identified 30 villages under the Kurseong Forest Division division. The fencing will be 34km long. The fencing method was found effective in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerela and Karnataka," J Sheikh Fareed, Divisional Forest Officer of Kurseong Forest Division, told ANI.

This move will be the first of its kind in the state, said the forest officer.

The elephant depredations are very common in some districts of North Bengal. The elephants generally raid paddy and maize fields.

People have been alleging rise in death toll and crop damage due to the presence of elephants.

There are reports of the presence of around 130 elephants in Bagdogra, Panighata and Bamonpokhri forest ranges. (ANI)

