WB governor expresses pain over killing of labourers in JK, slams sympathizers of terrorism

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed deep pain over the killing of five labourers by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and slammed sympathizers of terrorism.



All five victims hailed from West Bengal's Murshidabad town.



The Governor dubbed the attacked as cowardly and underlined that "the greatest challenge humanity across the globe faces is that there is a small section of people in the society who sympathize with terrorists".



Dhankhar told ANI, "This cowardly attack is a shocking incident. It must be condemned by everyone, it's a terrorist attack and they are enemies of Humanity and nation. I am more pained by the incident because the victims were from Murshidabad."



"Another incident occurred in Murshidabad a few days ago where a teacher and his pregnant wife were killed. I had reacted then as well. No words are sufficient to condemn such an inhuman act. I believe those who sympathize with terrorists for whatever good cause, they are as bad as terrorists," he added.



The terrorists shot dead five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police had said.



"West Bengal and Central Government should extend assistance to the bereaved families because their bread earner is gone. Their deaths will have a cascading and detrimental effect on their families. The loss is unbearable and unforgettable," said Dhankhar.

(ANI)

