WB Governor hopes educational institutions become temples of education

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday urged every resident of the state to make it a place of peace and happiness where violence has no place and educational institutions are temples of education.

"My hopes and expectations in 2020. We all should strive to make state of West Bengal a place of peace, tranquility and happiness where violence has no place and educational institutions rise to be temples of education," he said in a tweet.

The Governor also attached a 62-second video in which he says that all authorities in the state were on the same page for the development of the state.

He also mentioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"All I can say is we are on the same page. 2020 will be a very different year. It will be good for West Bengal. And all of us know our constitutional duties and obligations. We will all work in togetherness and our purpose will be 2020 for West Bengal should be peaceful, without violence, with a lot of progress in total harmony," he said. (ANI)

