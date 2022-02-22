WB Governor returns file seeking his approval, says will be heard after state decides to summon assembly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that he has 'remitted back' files relating to financial matters seeking his approval.

In a tweet he wrote, "Files seeking Guv approval for Annual Financial Statement for 2022-2023; Supplementary Estimates for 2021-22, Supplementary Grants for 2021-2022 and Budget Grant 2022-2023 remitted back as could be constitutionally considered only after assembly is duly summoned."

The Governor further stated that the financial matters would only be addressed after the state Cabinet decides to summon the assembly and issue a publication of notification in the Kolkata Gazette for the same. "After receipt of Cabinet Decision to summon assembly & publication of Notification in Kolkata Gazette, these financial matters will be addressed", tweeted Dhankhar.

He also sought compliance of the note issued on January 21, 2022 seeking information, including diversion of funds from the state Consolidated Fund.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Governor is "unnecessarily delaying government's work by not signing the bills on time."

"Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been holding files and thus delaying the state government's work. He has not been signing the bills on time," Banerjee told while addressing a press conference. (ANI)