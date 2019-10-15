West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar talking to media persons in Kolkata on Tuesday
WB Governor says deeply hurt over treatment given, hopes ruling Trinamool will do soul searching

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:49 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Tuesday that he was deeply hurt and disturbed by the treatment meted out to him by the state government at a Durga Puja event on October 11 and termed it as an "insult".
Dhankar was allegedly sidelined at a Durga Puja programme in Kolkata in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present.
"I am deeply hurt and disturbed that insult was not to me but to the culture of West Bengal. Insult was to every person of West Bengal. They will never digest such insult being meted out to a person holding such a position. I am a servant of people and nothing will deter me. I will continue to perform my constitutional duties irrespective of the action of others," Dhankar told media persons here.
"This bad taste in my mouth has been created by people who perhaps do not have the mindset and the large heart that people of West Bengal have," he added.
Dhankar hoped that the Mamata Banerjee government will do some soul-searching over the discourteous approach by the government for the first servant.
"I am sure they will do soul searching and make amends. We are part of one state and all of us are doing our duties," he said. (ANI)

