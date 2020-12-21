WB Governor seeks details of enquiry against IPS Gyanwant Singh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought details about the enquiry against Additional Director General (Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh and promotions effected in his favour despite judicial findings that he "invaded the right to life without the authority of the law".

He directed the Home Department, West Bengal government, to make available by December 29 the entire file relating to the enquiry of Singh and the promotions effected in his favour after chargesheet was issued to him in view of the findings of the Calcutta High Court.

Dhankhar, in a series of tweets, said that the High Court had observed that Singh "invaded the right to life without authority of law while discharging his duty as public servant" and that he was found "guilty of exceeding police powers conferred... thereby acted ultra vires the Constitution".



Dhankhar also posted a picture of the official communication, in which he expressed "serious concern" over the "unfortunate" non-responsive stance of the state government on the previous communication seeking details of the enquiry.

"Such a development is unacceptable in a system governed by the rule of law," he said in the communication.

"In this situation, ACS Home may be directed to make available the entire file relating to the enquiry of Gyanwant Singh and the promotions effected in his favour after chargesheet was issued to him in view of the findings of the Calcutta High Court," the communication said.

Earlier, Dhankhar had questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led government how it could shield Singh from an enquiry even after judicial findings against him. (ANI)

