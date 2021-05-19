WB Governor seeks report from Commissioner of Police over agitation in front of Raj Bhavan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday sought a report from Commissioner of Police, Kolkata over the agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan in the presence of the Calcutta Police despite the issuance of Section 144.

"State of law and order @MamataOfficial even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan worrisome with stance police @KolkataPolice leaving all to be desired. And all this when the area is subject to 144 CrPC prohibitory orders. Constrained to seek an update on it," he said in a tweet.

West Bengal Governor also added a letter along with the tweet, which states: "It was noticed by me that the security of the Raj Bhawan premises was breached with impunity near its North Gate yesterday afternoon by certain unruly elements in front of a huge posse of a policeman under Kolkata Police. The so-called demonstration by these lumpen elements continued unabated in the presence of a huge police contingent for over two hours from around 1.30 pm onwards."

He also said these persons shouted slogans against the Constitutional Head of State and hurled unsavoury slogans denigrating the dignity and prestige of the Head of State.

Governor also claimed that they continuously blocked access to the North Gate, threatening the safety of the high-security Raj Bhawan and compromising the security of His Excellency the Governor of West Bengal as well his family members.

"During this entire shocking episode, no responsive stand was taken by the senior police officers present at the spot, and the rule of law was violated with impunity. It is no secret that the entire area around the Raj Bhawan premises is covered by prohibitory orders u/s 144 Cr PC, but in this instant case, not only were a large contingent of unruly elements allowed to collect at the spot, they were allowed to remain there for over two hours seriously compromising the security of the Head of State, who was ultimately compelled to personally call up the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata," he said.



Governor further said, "Such a free hand to unruly elements who brazenly defy the law of the land cannot be allowed to go unchecked. It also casts serious aspersions upon the performance of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata."

Governor Dhankhar said no lessons seem to have been drawn from the above incident by the local police as yet another incident happened today afternoon near the same spot in front of the North Gate of Raj Bhawan around 3 pm where one male person along with a posse of half a dozen sheep blocked the North Gate of Raj Bhawan and posed for photos and videos before a large contingent of media persons while a large contingent of policemen stood watching this drama.

"No efforts were made to dissuade this male person from blocking the entry and egress to Raj Bhawan or for his personal checking to ensure safety and security of the Raj Bhawan premises. This episode of serious security breach continued for quite some time in front of a huge police contingent and no efforts were seen to either ascertain the identity of this person, check his person for the presence of any weapons, etc, or questioning him to ascertain his intentions or motives," he further added.

He also claimed that without taking any logical steps or following any precautionary basic minimum safety protocols including detaining him for questioning, the person was then allowed to leave the spot.

"Brief video clips relating to both these events have already been shared by the ACS to the Governor with the CP Kolkata. CP Kolkata be asked immediately to send comprehensive reports regarding both these incidents, especially regarding yesterday's incident, indicating the action taken against the concerned law violators to the undersigned by 5 pm on May 19, 2021," he added.

He also shared the video of the incident on his Twitter handle where a man was shouting and creating a ruckus outside the Raj Bhawan.

"And such threatening posture at the main gate of Raj Bhawan! Police @KolkataPolice virtually takes no note of it. Look at the content of the threat! With no fear of law- understandably given inaction of police. Can all this @MamataOfficial be countenanced or overlooked!" West Bengal Governor wrote in a tweet along with the video. (ANI)

