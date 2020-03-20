WB govt advises people returning from abroad to home quarantine

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal government on Friday appealed to citizens, who have recently returned from abroad, to home quarantine for 14 days.

The appeal was made in view of detection of two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"The government urged all persons who have recently returned from foreign nations, especially the UK, the USA, Europe and the Gulf countries to necessarily confine themselves in quarantine at home for a period of 14 days," it said.

The government also advised that social distancing measures were crucial for the containment of the virus.

According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 195.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection. (ANI)

