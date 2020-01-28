WB govt announces decision on posting teachers in their respective home districts

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday announced a policy decision whereby all teachers in the state would be posted in their respective home districts.

The announcement came on the eve of Saraswati Puja with a message, "On the eve of Saraswati Puja, being an ideal time also to express our gratitude to all our teachers, we have taken a policy decision of posting all teachers in their respective home districts."

In another tweet, she said, "We are proud of our teachers and our students. Teachers are the main guardians, who have a huge contribution towards our society and nation-building through nurturing our students for becoming true leaders of tomorrow."

Calling it a "historic" decision, she said, "This historic decision will help them take care of their own families and work with complete peace of mind and full attention while contributing to the great work of Nation building. My best wishes to everyone." (ANI)