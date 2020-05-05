WB Govt identifies 312 containment areas in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): West Bengal Government has identified 312 containment areas in Kolkata to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

The State government has also identified 76 containment and buffer zones in Howrah and 86 containment areas in North 24 Parganas to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

On Monday, 61 new positive cases were reported in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1259.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Monday clarified on the additional activities that are being allowed outside the containment zones in the extended lockdown period apart from the ones allowed under the MHA order of May 1.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said in an order that intra-district bus services - only within districts in the Green Zone - will be allowed with 20 passengers or up to 50 per cent seating capacity, whichever is less. Stand-alone shops will be permitted to be open between 10 am and 6 pm.

Construction activities in rural areas will be permitted according to the order. (ANI)

