WB govt issues clarification on activities allowed outside containment zones during lockdown

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Monday clarified on the additional activities that are being allowed outside the containment zones in the extended lockdown period apart from the ones allowed under the MHA order of May 1.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said in an order that intra-district bus services - only within districts in the Green Zone - will be allowed with 20 passengers or up to 50 per cent seating capacity, whichever is less.

Stand-alone shops will be permitted to be open between 10 am and 6 pm.

"Industrial activities with prior permission will be allowed, for which request may be sent to the government. Mining activities in Green and Orange Zones including transport of materials to permitted work sites will be allowed," said the order issued by the Chief Secretary.

Construction activities in rural areas will be permitted according to the order.

"Private offices can operate from 10 am to 6 pm with up to 25 per cent strength. Movement of private cars for permitted activities will be allowed with driver and two passengers," it added.

The order said that any violation will attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on May 1 issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. (ANI)

