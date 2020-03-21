WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be fixed after April 15.

So far three cases have been tested positive for the lethal infection in the state.



In order to keep coronavirus infection at bay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested people to use a cloth to cover their mouth and nose in case of scarcity of face masks.



"Since there is a scarcity of masks, people can use a cloth to tie around their faces as it is soft. However, I am not sure, people should consult doctors," Banerjee said on Friday.



She also asserted that the international flights should be banned with immediate effect.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

