WB govt stays work related to National Population Register

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The West Bengal government has stayed all activities related to the preparation or updation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporation and all District Magistrates, Additional Secretary to West Bengal government wrote, "I am directed to inform you that all activities regarding the preparation/updation of the National Population Register (NPR) are hereby stayed in West Bengal. No activity regarding NPR may be taken up without prior clearance from the Government of West Bengal."

The West Bengal police on Monday said that it has arrested 354 miscreants across the state in order to maintain peace and harmony. It also urged the public to contact the police, through the 24*7 control room helpline, in case any person is found violating law and order.

"354 miscreants have been arrested across the state as a part of our endeavour to maintain peace and harmony in Bengal. In case you find anyone or anything violating the law, contact us on the WB Police 24*7 control room helpline," the tweet from West Bengal Police's official handle read.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also urged the people not to resort to violence while addressing a protest march organised here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

