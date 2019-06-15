File Pic West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi
WB Guv asks Mamata to provide security to doctors

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 21:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take immediate steps to provide security to doctors and speedy investigation of the incidents of assault on doctors.
The direction comes in the wake of the ongoing doctors' strike across the country after a junior doctor was seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Manab Bandyopadhyay, Press Secretary to Governor, said, "Governor, today, wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to doctors, and quick investigation of the incidents of assault on doctors."
Meanwhile, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) urged the agitating doctors of the state to call off their strike, stating that children are dying due to lack of timely critical medical services.
Earlier today, Mamata appealed to doctors to resume work, adding that demands of the doctors will be met.
"We have accepted all their demands. I had sent my ministers, principal secretary to meet the doctors, they waited for 5 hours to meet doctors. Delegations went yesterday and today, but they did not come. You have to give respect to the constitutional body. The state government is committed to resuming normal medical services at the soonest. The incident on 10th June was unfortunate. We had continuously tried to reach a solution," she said.
(ANI)

