WB Guv Dhankhar hoists national flag at Republic Day Parade in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the parade in Kolkata.

In a tweet, Mamata said, "On Republic Day, let us pledge to protect our Constitution and uphold the principles of sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble". (ANI)

