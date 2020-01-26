West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Republic Day parade in Kolkata on Sunday.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Republic Day parade in Kolkata on Sunday.

WB Guv Dhankhar hoists national flag at Republic Day Parade in Kolkata

ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2020 11:47 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the Republic Day parade here on Sunday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the parade in Kolkata.
In a tweet, Mamata said, "On Republic Day, let us pledge to protect our Constitution and uphold the principles of sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble". (ANI)

iocl
iocl