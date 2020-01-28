WB Guv hails Abhijit Banerjee, says 'touched by his modest approach'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday hailed Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee saying Banerjee is a "man of sterling qualities and disarming grace" and he is "greatly touched by his modest approach."

"I have signed the D.Litt ( honoris causa) in the presence of Abhijeet Bannerjee, VC and others. A man of sterling qualities and disarming grace. Greatly touched by his modest approach and depth," the Governor said in a tweet.

Dhankhar said that the priority for him when he left the University of Calcutta without attending the convocation ceremony on Tuesday was to make sure that there was no compromise on the respect for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom honorary D Litt was conferred.

In another tweet, Dhankhar said, "The uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta University without attending the Convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of the immense respect we have for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D Litt (honoris causa)".

Earlier today, students at the University of Calcutta blocked the car of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and raise slogans of 'Governor go back' against him. He has reached the University for the convocation ceremony there. (ANI)

