WB Guv urges CEC Arora to ensure 'fear-free' elections

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to ensure that every voter exercises his franchise in elections without any fear.

The recently held Lok Sabha election in West Bengal was marred with incidents of violence. The Assembly elections in the state are due early 2021.

Arora called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here in the morning.

"The Governor complimented Arora for the conduct of the last Lok Sabha elections, and urged to continue to pursue efforts to secure for every eligible voter right to vote and that the franchise is exercised without any fear," the Raj Bhavan said.

During the meeting, Dhankhar praised the Chief Election Commissioner for successfully conducting the Lok Sabha elections.

Governor Dhankhar emphasized that free and fair elections are the essence of democracy and the same need to be effectively secured in the interest of democracy. (ANI)

