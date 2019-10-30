Governor Jagdeep Dhankar speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Wednesday.
WB Guv urges Centre, state govt to provide financial assistance to kin of labourers killed by terrorists

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:49 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Condemning the terror killing of five laborers from Murshidabad in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday requested the state and Central government to provide assistance to the families of deceased.
Speaking to ANI, Dhankar said: "I am deeply pained by this cowardly attack by the terrorists. It is a shocking incident and must be condemned by all. They are the enemies of humanity and the nation. I am more pained because the victims were from Murshidabad."
Requesting for financial assistance for the next of kin of the terror victims, he said, "West Bengal and the Central government should extend assistance to the victim families because their bread earner is gone. Their deaths will have a cascading and detrimental effect on their families' daily lives. The loss is unbearable and unforgettable".
Governor's remarks come a day after terrorists had killed five laborers and left one wounded in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.
Outlining the government's 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism, Governor Dhankar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue of terrorism at the global level.
Referring to the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, he said: "Recently, America had great success against one of the deadly terrorists."
Dhankar also called for NGOs to come forward and support the victim families.
"In such a situation, I request NGOs to help families who are victims of the terror act. Those five innocent workers went to Jammu and Kashmir for work and contributed to the economy of the state", he said.
The Governor termed the terrorist attack as an attempt towards destabilizing the peace process.
"Kashmir is undergoing big changes and they are carrying out attacks to destabilize it," he added.
Speaking further on the issue of terrorism, Dhankar said: "I do hope all peace-loving people would act in a manner through which we can have peace. The greatest challenge that humanity faces today in the world is that there are some people who seem to sympathise with them (terrorists). The world is against them and there is no place for them in the country like ours."
He also condemned the alleged murder of a teacher, his wife and a child in Murshidabad and termed it as "inhuman" act.
Three people including a child were murdered inside their house on October 8 in Jiyaganj area of Murshidabad.
The deceased were identified as Bandhuprakash Pal (35), his wife Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and son Angan Bandhu Pal (8). (ANI)

