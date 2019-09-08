WB: Hand grenade found in Siliguri's Bidhan Market defused

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The bomb disposal squad of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday said to have defused a hand grenade, which was found in Bidhan Market here.

Police received the information about the bomb in the market on Saturday night. Immediately, the bomb disposal squad of the CID rushed to the spot, which defused the bomb.

Subhash Chandra Sigure, an officer with the local Fire Station, said: "The bomb disposal squad defused the bomb."

A local Mintu Das told ANI: "Police and CID team reached the spot to defuse the grenade, which was found in Bidhan Market. We are feeling relieved now." (ANI)

