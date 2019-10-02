WB: Heavy rains lash Midnapore ahead of Durga Puja festivities

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The incessant rainfall here on Wednesday caused water-logging in the area, adversely affecting pandals ahead of Durga Puja celebrations.

"The labourers are trying their level best to fix these pandals but rainwater has dampened the preparations. The pandals should be completed before Panchami (fifth day of Navratri). We are trying our level best to complete them," Kartik Dhar, an event organiser told ANI.

Rabindranath Singh, a worker said, "The weather is making it tough to complete the pandals. People wait all year to celebrate this festival. We have to do more work because of waterlogging."

Giving no relief to the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall across West Bengal during the next four days. (ANI)

