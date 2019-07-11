WB: Incessant rain affects at least 50 villages around Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India] July 11 (ANI): Locals of at least 50 villages have been affected due to the increasing water level in Ajay River following heavy rainfall around Birbhum region of West Bengal.

The road along Feri ghat, near Birbhum and Bardhaman that connects almost 50 villages has been blocked due to incessant rains.

Transportation to these villages has tampered as the condition of the road has worsened due to flooding. Villagers were seen at the spot trying to commute on foot.

With the advent of rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country. (ANI)

