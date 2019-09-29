Halted preparations at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Photo/ANI
Halted preparations at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Photo/ANI

WB: Incessant rainfall hampers Durga Puja pandal preparations in Kolkata

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:20 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Last-minute preparations and decoration of Durga Puja pandals have received a major blow due to torrential downpour in the city.
Samaj Sebi Sangha, general secretary, Arijit Maitra told ANI that owing to incessant rainfall the finishing work at the pandal has come to a halt.
"Our workers are not being able to finish the task because of rains. Therefore, we are praying to 'Maa' so that we can finish the pandal preparations in time," he said.
Meanwhile, the workers at such pandals are trying their best to cope up with the downpour as the nine-day-long celebrations (Navratri) have already begun.
Commenting on the halted work, an artisan named Bashanta Das said, "We are facing a lot of difficulties. We are not being able to finish the incomplete work due to rains."
"Although the artifacts are prepared inside a building, they are supposed to be fixed in the open and the rains are creating a major hindrance in our job," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:50 IST

HRD ministry issues clarification over MTech fee hike

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Sunday issued a clarification regarding fee hike in MTech programme in IITs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:36 IST

HP: Three injured as bus overturns in Mandi district

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Three people sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:30 IST

UP: 14 dead in house collapse incidents after incessant rains

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): As many as 14 people lost their lives and six others were injured in separate house collapse incidents on Sunday after incessant rains caused a flood-like situation in several parts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:24 IST

Navaratri celebrations on full swing at Kamakhya Temple in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Hundreds of devotees thronged Kamakhya Devi Temple as the nine-day long celebrations (Navratri) began on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:13 IST

Delhi: Two snatchers arrested; loaded pistol, bike recovered

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two members of a gang of armed snatchers and seized a loaded pistol from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:56 IST

Badal urges Jharkhand CM to reopen 1984 Sikh massacre cases of Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das to reopen or transfer all 1984 Sikh massacre cases of Bokaro and ensure they are reinvestigated and taken to their logical conclusion.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:56 IST

It's wrong but honey-trapping existed in the past too, says...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Congress MLA Laxman Singh on Sunday said that even though it is wrong but incidents like honey trap have happened in the past and women were used to gain political power.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:53 IST

Detained Ansal API vice-chairman will be brought to Lucknow, says police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Real estate firm Ansal API's vice chairman Pranav Ansal, who was on Sunday detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will be brought here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:47 IST

Bunch of Fools campaign against plastic in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): A non-profit organisation named 'Bunch of Fools' in the city is contributing in a big manner to keep Raipur clean.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:36 IST

Few hours of rains in Bihar exposes Nitish govt's tall claims: Tejashwi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government over the floods in the state, saying "few hours of rains have exposed the loud mouth state government."

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:27 IST

J-K BDC elections to be held on Oct 24, counting of votes the same day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held in 310 blocks on October 24 and the counting of votes will take place the same day, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:24 IST

Adityanath inaugurates mobile hospital near Kashi Vishwanath...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Shri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir (mobile hospital) in the city which will be run by Nayati Health Care.

Read More
iocl