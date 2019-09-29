WB: Incessant rains hamper puja preparations in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Incessant rainfall has affected preparations for the state's biggest festival of Durga Puja in several districts of North Bengal including Siliguri.

Pandal workers have stopped work due to continuous downpour. According to some of the organisers in Siliguri, they somehow managed to complete 60 per cent work of the pandal decoration work.

"The rains are incessant and unrelenting. We are managing interior work somehow but the exterior work has been hampered because of rains. The situation is the same for all Puja organisers in Siliguri," Sudhanshu Saha, Puja organiser at Dadabhai Sporting Club said.

"We prepare three to four months in advance for putting up the pandals for Puja but the rains this year have hampered our work. Nearly 40 per cent work is still left," he added.

Durga Puja is being celebrated between September 29 and October 7 this year. The festival will culminate with Dussehra which will be held on October 8. (ANI)

