BJP leader Ishrat Jahan while speaking to ANI in Howrah, West Bengal on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
WB: Ishrat Jahan threatened, asked to vacate house for attending Hindu religious event wearing Hijab

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:43 IST

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): BJP leader Ishrat Jahan was allegedly threatened by locals and asked to vacate her rented house for attending a Hindu religious event wearing hijab in Howrah, police said on Thursday.
In her complaint filed on Tuesday (July 16), Jahan had said that she went to attend BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in AC market. But, when she returned home she was accosted by people of her community for attending the Hindu event.
"They said that I have demeaned the Muslim community as I attended the function in hijab," she said in her complaint.
"A group of people gathered outside my house had asked me why I went to attend a Hanuman Chalisa Path event wearing hijab," Jahan told ANI.
"Everyone said I should leave the house immediately else they will push me out of the house forcefully. I am receiving death threats. I demand protection. I live alone with my son, anything can happen to me anytime," she said.
Meanwhile, Howrah ACP North Pratiksha Jharkaria confirmed that they have received Jahan's complaint and an investigation is underway.
Jahan, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case. (ANI)

