Representative Image
Representative Image

WB: Kolkata court sentences Nigerian national to 4.5 years imprisonment for cheating a person

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian national for 4.5 years of imprisonment for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh "using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata".
Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police initiated a case dated January 25 on the "basis of complaint, received from Anjita Roy Chaudhury, Press Attachee and Diplomatic Liaise, Consulate General de France a` Calcutta, wherein it was alleged that one Amol Rajeshi Aahar Patil of Pune had been cheated to the tune of Rs 1,50,000 by some miscreant in lieu of giving delivery of one high end luxury car using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata," read a statement.
During investigation, a raid was conducted in Maharashtra and one Nigerian national, named Chidiebere John Ume, 38, was arrested from Kharghar, Maharashtra on February 28.
After investigation, charge sheet was submitted under Sections 66C/66D Information Technology Act, 2000 read with Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 14 (a) Foreigners Act, 1946 on April 26.
The Nigerian national pleaded guilty before the court on the date of framing of charge.
However, the court on Thursday held Chidiebere John Ume guilty and sentenced him "simple imprisonment (SI)".
The court has sentenced six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 25, 000 for the offence under Section 66C IT Act, 2000; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 25, 000 for the offence under Section 66D IT Act, 2000; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 419 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 420 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 465 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 467 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 468 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 471 of IPC; and six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 25,000 for the offence under Section 14(a) of Foreigners' Act.
All substantive sentences of imprisonment are to run concurrently, the statement read.
The Court of Ld. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta also passed order that the accused person shall be repatriated to his home country Nigeria after execution of sentence and Superintendent of PCH shall make arrangements for the same through the concerned department. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajya Sabha takes up UAPA Bill, Congress questions provisions

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, after rejecting Opposition's demand not to extend the sitting of the Upper House beyond the scheduled time for the passage of the contentious Bill that designates an individual

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Telangana court orders Police to register FIR against Akabruddin...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A court here on Thursday directed Karimnagar police to register an FIR against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:30 IST

Haryana announces Rs 5 assistance help to flood-hit Assam

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Haryana government will give Rs 5 crore as assistance to flood-hit Assam, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:27 IST

Hours after SC direction, UP govt gives Rs 25 compensation to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court's direction, Uttar Pradesh government gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Unnao rape survivor on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:26 IST

BPM conducted in Eastern Ladakh on occasion of 'PLA Day'

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'PLA Day' was conducted on Thursday at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points in Eastern Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:19 IST

TDP leader Gangula Prathap Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:14 IST

WB: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL on Biswa Bangla logo against...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the latter using the Biswa Bangla logo for personal gains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB raids Executive Officer's house in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths here on Thursday raided the house of an Executive Officer in Adoni.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:50 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs. 1.73 cr of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 1.73 crores of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and his family members in connection with a terror-financing case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:33 IST

Telangana: 1 arrested for illegal possession of foreign currency...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have nabbed one person for illegal possession of foreign currency of different countries worth Rs 2.93 crore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:23 IST

LG approves free health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): In good news for around 1.5 lakh Delhi government employees over 40 years age, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday gave his in-principal approval for a scheme to extend mandatory annual health check-up "free of cost".

Read More
iocl