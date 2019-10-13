WB: Local BJP leader shot at by two miscreants in Nadia

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A 55-year-old local BJP leader, Harala Debnath, was shot at by two miscreants in Nadia district, said police.

According to police the incident occurred on Friday night when the BJP leader who also runs a grocery shop stepped out of his shop after the day's work.

Dr Manobendra Roy, BJP District President, said: "Debnath was shot in the presence of his wife on Friday night. He was about to close his grocery shop on Friday, at around 10 pm, when two persons came to his shop to buy some snacks. Soon after Debnath gave them the packet of snacks and came outside, the two pulled out a revolver and shot him. I believe Trinamool Congress is involved in this matter."

Soon after the incident occurred, Debnath was rushed to a hospital but he could not be saved.

Debnath's neighbor Pradeep Roy said: "Miscreants are killing people without any fear. The government is not doing anything in this regard."

The BJP leaders staged a protest and urged the police to arrest the accused persons.

Police said that further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

