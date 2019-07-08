WB: Middle-aged couple dies in major landslide in Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 8 (ANI): An middle-aged couple died in a major landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in Pubung Fatak on Monday.

The deceased persons namely, Kumar Lopchan (60) and Bal Kumari Lopchan (55) were found buried under the debris of their house.

Local police along with fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and managed to pull Kumar and his wife out of the debris and rush them to Darjeeling District Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

The landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area at around 2:00 am on Monday. (ANI)