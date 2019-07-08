Representative Image
Representative Image

WB: Middle-aged couple dies in major landslide in Darjeeling

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:22 IST

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 8 (ANI): An middle-aged couple died in a major landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in Pubung Fatak on Monday.
The deceased persons namely, Kumar Lopchan (60) and Bal Kumari Lopchan (55) were found buried under the debris of their house.
Local police along with fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and managed to pull Kumar and his wife out of the debris and rush them to Darjeeling District Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. 
The landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area at around 2:00 am on Monday. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:45 IST

Congress accuses entre of destabilising Karnataka govt

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when it accused the government of conspiring secretly and with "a pre-determined design" to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka, saying BJP's "hunger" for power has not been satiated even after winning

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:42 IST

UP: Man claims to receive constant threats by locals to leave village

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man claims that he is being forced to leave his village, Burqa near Sikandra Rao, along with his family members after receiving threats by locals who allegedly killed his father over a land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:40 IST

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe on illegal phone tapping

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe some public officials who illegally tapped phone calls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:39 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA court examines seized bikes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : A special NIA court on Monday examined two motorbikes and five bicycles seized in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is facing trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:32 IST

Mumbai: Streets waterlogged due to heavy rains, flight...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rains caused water logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:29 IST

DMK raises NEET issue in Parliament, stages walk out

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday hit out at the Centre and staged a walkout in both houses of Parliament for rejecting two resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption to the state from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:28 IST

Tadvi suicide: Hospital received 4 ragging complaints but met...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Months after the suicide of Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life over alleged harassment and casteist abuse by senior colleagues, an RTI reply has made a shocking revelation that the hospital had received four ragging complaints in the past five years bu

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:27 IST

Amidst political crisis in Karnataka, parties go hunting for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, political parties have gone hunting for hotels and resorts to lodge their MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:25 IST

Trinamool stages walkout in Rajya Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Monday walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:24 IST

Tharoor uses cricketing analogy, says budget had no-balls...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Using a cricketing analogy to criticise the Union Budget, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday stated that the financial statement had unnecessary defensive strokes, dropped catches and was marred with quite a few no-balls instead of bold boundaries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:19 IST

Delhi: Encounter breaks out between police and criminal in Khazoori Khas

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): An encounter broke out between police and a wanted criminal in Khazoori Khas area on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:18 IST

Court summons Kejriwal, Sisodia in defamation suit filed by...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to appear before it on July 16 in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Read More
iocl