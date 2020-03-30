WB Min dons protective gear, urge people to stay home during lockdown

Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Swapan Debnath took to street with all the protective gears and urged citizens to stay at their homes during the lockdown to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, a 54-year-old resident of Kalimpong, who was admitted at North Bengal Medical College and was tested positive for coronavirus, died, said Dr Pralay Acharya, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 1071. (ANI)