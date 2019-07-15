WB: Miscreants ransack Bhatpara Municipality Corporation office

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants ransacked the Bhatpara Municipality Corporation office premises here on Monday.

Earlier, on Sunday night some areas of Kankinara were bombed following which some people blocked the railway line at Kainik Nara station of Sealdah main section.

After which the protesters also blockaded the road near Bhatpara Police Station.

However, miscreants resorted to vandalism in different offices of Bhatpara municipality in front of the police station when police tried to control the mob. (ANI)

