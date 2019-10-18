WB: One body recovered from coal mine in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Thursday night recovered body of one person among the three who got trapped in a coal mine in Asansol's Kulti area, earlier this week.

The incident occurred on October 13 when four people allegedly tried to dig the mine illegally, during which three got trapped inside it.

The coal mine reportedly consists of poisonous methane gas inside and trapped persons lost consciousness due to its effect.

The entrance of the mine is narrow so Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) was trying to widen the entrance to rescue them. Search and rescue operation for other trapped persons is ongoing. (ANI)

