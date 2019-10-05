WB: Pandal showcases life in Indo-Bangladesh border enclaves

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Theme-based pandals with social messages are on a rise this Durga Puja and a committee here has built a pandal showcasing life in the Indo-Bangladesh border enclaves.

The committee has made houses with bullet marks on the walls. The houses are made of hay and have thatched roofs. The pandal gives a feel of small villages on the border.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, a Committee member, Arko Pravo Kar said, "The name of this theme is "child of the same soil". We human beings are creating boundaries and wall for each and every country. Whenever an initiative to divide the soil is taken, the opinion of people is not considered. Across the world, people are suffering just because of these partitions that we have created."

"So, we are trying to portray that even if there is some demarcation between the countries there should be no rivalries between the people. We are also asking people to not get involved in all these. Our message to the people is "Just make peace and not war", he added.

Kolkata lights up during the nine-day festival with thousands of people hopping from one marquee or pandal to another to get a glimpse of Goddess Durga and offer prayers. (ANI)

