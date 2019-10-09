WB: Patients claim lack of medical treatment at NBMCH during Durga Puja period

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The patients in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) here on Wednesday claimed that they did not receive proper medical treatment during the Durga Puja festival.

"I have been admitted from the last 25 days. But I have not received any service till now. The doctors didn't even come to see me on Puja days," Atunu Kumar Tolapatra, patient, told ANI.

Sikander Ali, who lost his wife due to a lack of treatment said: "If my wife would have received the operation of removing the tumour, she would not have lost her life."

Meanwhile, the hospital's Deputy Superintendent, Dr Vijay Thapa refuted these claims and said: "The absence of the senior doctors is not the reason. Each department has its own schedule and the doctors work according to it. Doctors also require puja holidays but priority has been given to the hospital." (ANI)

