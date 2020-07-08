WB plans to declare places with COVID-19 patients as containment zones: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 8 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state is planning to declare few places with COVID-19 patients as containment zone.

"Since in a few places we are getting #COVID19 patients, we are thinking of containment zones. The police need to be strict about the precautionary measure. If people do not wear masks, they will be sent home," Banerjee said here in Safe Drive Save Life campaign.

Lockdown will be implemented in these areas for 7 days, she added.

The Chief Minister also urged the people to take proper precautions at the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The pandemic has spread everywhere. Now flights have started, trains have resumed operations. The containment zones are limited to affected areas. Shops are open. Only schools, colleges and other educational institutes are closed. Do not visit other places unnecessary as it might increase the risk of catching the virus," she said. (ANI)

