WB: Police apprehends 5 people with 52 kg ganja in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Police have apprehended five people with 52 kilograms of ganja near Ultadanga station here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Samar Pal, Anup Adhikary, Parboti Roy, Malati Pal and Amina.

Police said, a case has been started at Manicktala police station against accused persons. (ANI)

