WB Police arrests 3 suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorists

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): Kolkata Police's Special Task Force on Sunday arrested three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists.

As per the official sources, " Three suspected JMB terrorists held from Kolkata by STF. Arrested persons are Naziur Rehman, Shabbir, Rezaul. Some firearms were also seized."



V Solomon Nesakumar, joint Police Commissioner of Kolkata Police's STF addressed a press conference on the matter and said, "Today at 2:00 PM, 3 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by STF whose link is with JMB. A handwritten diary and some false documents have been found from them."

Meanwhile, two terror suspects were arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in Lucknow's Kakori on Sunday, informed police sources. A huge amount of explosive material was also seized from their possession.

They said that the ATS had received information that the arrested terror suspects were planning to carry out some major terror incidents in the state. (ANI)

