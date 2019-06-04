WB: Police arrests 4 people; recovered firearms, deadly weapons

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): A group of four people were arrested on Tuesday in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. Four firearms, ammunitions, four live bombs and deadly weapons were also recovered from their possession.

"On a tip of information, Kotwali PS #CoochbeharDistrictPolice foiled an attempt of a Crime. 4 accused Persons arrested & recovered 04 firearms, ammunitions, 04 live bomb and deadly weapons from their possession. #CrimePrevented," West Bengal Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

