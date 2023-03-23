WB: Police detain Congress workers protesting against conviction of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by Surat court

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Thursday detained Congress workers, protesting against the conviction of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the Surat district court over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The State Congress leaders staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan here in Kolkata.

The protests were held in the wake of the Surat District Court order, which had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.

However, he was later granted bail by the court.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Responding to the development, the party Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said that the Wayanad MP was being punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the 'dictator'.



"This is new India. If you raise your voice against injustice, then ED-CBI, Police, and FIR will be imposed on everyone. Rahul Gandhi is also getting punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the dictator", Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Ramesh also added that the law of the country gives Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to appeal so he will exercise this right and that they're not afraid.

In support of Rahul Gandhi and against the misuse of central agencies, Rajasthan Congress on Thursday protested outside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters and raised slogans against the Modi government.

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that Rahul Gandhi is being repeatedly attacked by the people in power and constitutional institutions are being misused.

"The whole country is watching. Rahul Gandhi always said the same thing, we are Gandhi. We are not Savarkar, we are no longer afraid of Modi and his government. The history of Congress till Gandhi has been of austerity and sacrifice", Dotasara said.

Dotasara said that they have full faith in the judiciary and legal rights.

"An appeal will be made in the High Court. Congress workers from all over the country are standing in support of Rahul Gandhi and his ideology", Dotasara told ANI. (ANI)

