WB: Police say temple incident caused due to heavy rains

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The West Bengal police said on Friday that the deaths and injuries caused at the Kachua Baba Loknath temple were because of pilgrims slipping and falling on slush caused by heavy rains near the temple premises and the situation was under control now.

"Last night at around 2.15 am, some pilgrims visiting Baba Loknath Temple slipped and fell due to slush caused by heavy rains and wind. Sixteen persons were injured. Police rescued them and took them to the Health Camp, Kachua and then to a PHC. The situation was immediately brought under control," the police informed.

"Ten critically injured persons have been brought to Kolkata for better treatment. Two persons have succumbed to injuries and another three are in a very critical condition. Five injured persons are in a hospital under Basirhat police station," the police added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister visited Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital and has passed necessary instructions for better treatment of the injured persons.

She announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured.

The Additional Director General (ADG) South Bengal and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Presidency Range are camping at Kachua. (ANI)

