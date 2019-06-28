WB: Police seize six bombs in Hajinagar, one held

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): As many as six bombs were seized on Friday from Hajinagar Nelson area here in North 24 Parganas district and one person was arrested in the connection, police said.



After receiving information from sources, police conducted searches at Sheikh Akbar's house in Hajinagar Nelson Road area and found six fresh bombs.



Akbar has been arrested by police and further investigation is underway, police said.

On June 24, police seized around 60 bombs from Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district and arrested eight people in connection with the case. (ANI)

