WB polls 2021: BJP releases list of leaders for state election management team

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of leaders for the state election management team for the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal.

While BJP's Swapandas Gupta and Anupam Hazra have been named in the manifesto committee, Locket Chatterjee has been given the charge of 'MP Prabhas', according to an official release by BJP's State Vice President Pratap Banerjee.

Various departments in the BJP's state election management team include -- Yuva, Refugee and Matua program, Election Office in-charge, Election Commission Convenor, Political Issue, Manifesto, Panchayat Pradhan Contact, MP Prabhas, Booth management, Administration, Legal, among others.

In November, BJP sent its top office-bearers to tour West Bengal and submit a ground report on the strategy needed to usurp power from the Mamata Banerjee government in the Assembly polls.



The tours of top office-bearers were finalised after a decision by the party that BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state regularly till the Assembly polls to take a stock of the preparations by the state unit.

BJP President Nadda and national General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh had given the task to the leaders to understand the issues within the state unit and interact with various factions.

Polls for West Bengal Assembly's 294 seats are scheduled to be held in the first half of next year.

The BJP wants to better its Lok Sabha performance in West Bengal when it was able to secure 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 general elections.

The party has been at loggerheads with the TMC with each levelling allegations of political violence against the other. (ANI)

