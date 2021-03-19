WB Polls: BJP delegation files complaint against alleged attack by TMC on Arjun Singh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): A delegation of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday, met West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer and filed a complaint against people described as the goons of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the alleged attack on party MP Arjun Singh.

In a letter signed by BJP leaders Sisir Bajoria Arjun Singh, it was alleged that the 'goons' acted at the behest of TMC leadership and openly hurled handmade grenade bombs near Singh's resident at 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

It further named a Somenath Shyam as the chief conspirator of the alleged attack and 'intimidated and terrorised' voters of the Jagatdal Constituency before the upcoming State assembly elections.

"Local inhabitants named Raj Kumari Devi, Amit Tiwari, a child and others sustained grievous injury and are struggling for their lives.. they again at about 10:30 pm hurled bombs in the presence of senior police authorities," the letter said.

The BJP leaders further claimed that the miscreants were keeping 'huge quantities of explosives in a secret place' for use on other occasions and requested the Election Commissioner to send the perpetrators out of the state during the election.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers carried out a wheelchair rally in Siliguri following Singh's 'attack' as a symbolic protest to convey the message that the police and administration have "become paralysed" in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Singh had said, "This evening, more than dozens of bombs were hurled near my office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens."

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had also alleged an attack on a party worker and demanded the arrest of two persons involved in the "attack".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also alleged an attack and sustained leg injuries. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12 and has since addressed election rallies in a wheelchair.

These events come ahead of the State Assembly elections set to take place in eight phases starting from March 27.

The final round of voting for the 294-member Assembly will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)