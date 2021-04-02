WB Polls: BJP delegation files complaint with CEO after Diamond Harbour candidate attacked

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday met West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata to file a complaint against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after alleged attack on BJP's candidate from Diamond Harbour, Deepak Haldar.

While addressing the media, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said, "Amid Section 144, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to a booth yesterday in Nandigram and started a dharna with her supporters to disrupt poll harmony. Today, our Diamond Harbour candidate was also attacked. We demand action."

On Thursday, amid violence during the second phase of the Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee arrived at a polling booth in Nandigram after allegations were made of booth capturing by the BJP.



Intense sloganeering was heard as Banerjee sat inside the booth, with loud iterations of the BJP's 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Reacting to the slogans against her, Banerjee said, "None of the people are speaking in the Bengali language. All of them are outsiders. They are goons sent from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and they are being protected by Central forces."

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80.43 per cent voter turnout. A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur went to polls.

Polling for the third phase of eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

