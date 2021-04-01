WB polls: NCP fully supports Mamata, Sharad Pawar may campaign in last phase, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Extending his party's full support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the second phase of assembly elections, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was supposed to campaign in the poll-bound state from April 1 to 3, had to cancel his schedule due to an illness but he may campaign for the last phase of the elections.

Earlier, Malik had on March 29 informed that Pawar's public programs were canceled after he was diagnosed with gallbladder disease for which he was scheduled to undergo an operation on March 31.

Speaking to ANI here today, Malik said, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has asked for Opposition parties' support. We support her fully. Sharad Pawar was supposed to campaign from April 1-3 in WB, but his tour has been canceled due to illness. If he recovers, he may campaign in the last phase."



The first phase of the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 percent voter turnout.

The second phase of the state Assembly elections will be held on April 1.

The polling for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state assembly will be held on April 6. The elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10.

Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

