WB polls: Owaisi's first rally in Kolkata cancelled after police refuse permission

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Kolkata scheduled rally on Thursday to kickstart the party's campaign ahead of Bengal Assembly elections has been cancelled after the police refused permission, party leader Zameerul Hasan said.



The rally was to take place in the Muslim-dominated Metiabruz area of Kolkata - which falls in the parliamentary constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew.

It is noteworthy to mention that West Bengal is a key state for the AIMIM as the party has stretched its wings in eastern India after bagging five seats in Bihar.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is likely to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates. (ANI)

