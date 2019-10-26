WB: Rains hit firecracker manufacturing in Siliguri

By By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Firecracker manufacturers in the district can be seen resting during the busiest season of their trade, Diwali.

According to manufacturers, this is because of the excessive rains across the country.

One factory in Leusipakuri area, 25km from Siliguri, which employed over 100 workers last year and produced over 50 kinds of crackers, has only has eight to nine men working this season.

"Every year, we used to make a variety of firecrackers. However, this time around we made only two varieties. The reason behind this is the crisis of raw materials due to rainfall which continued till the end of Durga Puja," owner of the manufacturing unit, Raj Singha Roy said on Saturday.

He said that floods and heavy rains across the country caused a shortage of raw materials for the firecrackers.

"This year we have been only able to produce five per cent as compared to the last year. It is a huge loss for us," Roy said.

He also urged the state government to extend aid and provide land so they can make sheds and reliably manufacture crackers.

"It will not only support our work in the rainy season but also create employment opportunities in the area," he added. (ANI)

