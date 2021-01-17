WB reports 14 adverse events among Covid vaccine recipients

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Fourteen cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in West Bengal on the first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.

"Total 15,707 healthcare beneficiaries vaccinated in the state today. 14 cases of AEFI were reported including one serious case (condition stable) of AEFI admitted at NRS Medical College," the West Bengal Health Department said.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested the Centre to supply an adequate number of vaccines for not only the frontline workers but also for all people of the state. "The Chief Minister feels that people of the state should get vaccines free of cost. If needed, the State might bear the financial burden," the Government of West Bengal said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)

