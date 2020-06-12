WB reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): With 476 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, the count of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,244.

The state has reported nine deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, state Health Department said.

There are 5,587 active cases in the state, 4,206 patients have been discharged and 451 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

