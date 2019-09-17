Students of Siliguri Bright Academy celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in an eccentric way. (Photo/ANI)
WB: School children celebrate PM Modi's 69th birthday in eccentric way

Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:04 IST

By Tarak Sarkar
Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As the entire nation celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today, ardent school children in Siliguri also extended their wishes in an eccentric way by dressing up like Prime Minister Modi and wearing his face mask.
Students of a private school, Siliguri Bright Academy, greeted Prime Minister Modi on his special day by putting up banners, wearing Modi's mask, holding placards and donning bespoke attire just like our Prime Minister.

"Today, we are celebrating the birthday of our honourable Prime Minister. We are doing this to make our children enlighten about the fact that what all developments have our Prime Minister done for the nation till this date. There are a few younger students who are not aware of all these facts and developments so being a teacher it's our duty to update them with such facts. So it's a small initiative from our end," said Soumanty Banerjee, a teacher.

"It's a small initiative from our end just to make them understand that it's a special day today. We have also prepared a small speech for them stating minute details about Prime Minister Modi's background. Students here came dressed up as Modi Ji then we had the cake cutting ceremony during which the children recited a happy birthday song for our him," she added.
Banerjee further said that as a part of this celebration, children here were also informed about certain schemes and plans that Modi has introduced.
During the celebrations, students held placards of Modi government's achievements and schemes like Chandrayaan-2 and Digital India.
Wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday started pouring since midnight itself as party leaders praised his leadership and called him an inspiration for all.
Being the most followed global leader, Prime Minister Modi was brimmed with wishes coming from his ardent fans across the nation who celebrated his birthday in the most unique ways.
Social media is also abuzz with supporters and followers of Modi extending their best wishes on Modi's special day.
Late on Monday night, Prime Minister Modi reached Ahmedabad and was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport. He will be celebrating his birthday in the state.
The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

