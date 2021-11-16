WB schools, colleges make Covid-19 arrangements as it's set to reopen from today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Schools and Colleges in West Bengal have installed sanitisation points, social distancing practices and every other mandated Covid-19 protocol as they are set to reopen from Tuesday.

"We have installed sanitisation points at the entrance and classes will also be sanitised once every single day," said Sudip Banerjee, Head Clerk Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College Kolkata.

Educational institutions will also have to follow a different form of seating arrangement as ordered by the state government to ensure social distancing.

"We have made sitting arrangements as per government guidelines, two children will sit on the first bench then one child on a bench in the next row, then again two children on a bench in the third row and so on," he added.





As per the state government order, students of classes 9 to 12 can attend the school physically from today following all Covid-19 protocols.

"Thermal checking will be done at the main gate itself. Then we have arrangements for hand and shoe sanitisation. Masks are to be checked, and provisions have to be made to provide one if a student is found not wearing a face cover," said Susmita Chakraborty, Principal Maharishi Vidya Mandir School.

To ensure Social Distancing the School principal said that, "We are not calling all the students together, they have been distributed into batches."

"All classrooms are being sanitized regularly," she added. (ANI)

