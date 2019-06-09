WB: Scuffle breaks out between BJP workers, police over attempt to deface TMC MP's posters

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between BJP workers and police after party cadres attempted to write "Jai Shri Ram" on posters of Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee here on Sunday.

The incident took place near the local bus stand, where posters of Banerjee were pasted on a wall.

BJP leader Umesh Rai told ANI, "If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) continues to get agitated when we chant 'Jai Shri Ram', then we will write it on walls in the state."

Police dispersed BJP workers from the road, where they had gathered to protest against the increasing violence in the state. BJP workers also burnt tyres.

The protest came after clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers after former's flag was allegedly removed by TMC activists in Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged that four workers of his party were shot dead by the members of TMC.

The state's ruling party, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party also died in the clashes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from the state government on the incidents of violence, said sources. (ANI)

